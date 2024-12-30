Hashmatullah Shahidi becomes first Afghan player with two Test double-centuries
Hashmatullah Shahidi, one of the stars of Afghanistan cricket team, has become the first Afghan to score two double-centuries in Test cricket. He achieved the historic feat in an ongoing Test match against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Until now, Shahidi and Rahmat Shah shared the record for most double-tons for Afghanistan, with one each to their name.
Shahidi's impressive performance against Zimbabwe
As mentioned, the historic match is being played at the Queens Sports Club, which is known for its batting-friendly conditions. Both Zimbabwean and Afghan players have taken advantage of it, with three Zimbabwean players scoring centuries in their innings (586). In reply, Afghanistan has witnessed double-centuries from both Rahmat Shah and Shahidi. The duo helped Afghanistan past 680.
Shahidi's record against Zimbabwe and match progression
It is worth noting that Shahidi's first double-century also came against Zimbabwe in 2021. His batting average against this team now crosses the 200 mark. As the match heads into its fifth day, Afghanistan have crossed the historic 700-run mark for the first time. The visitors are likely to declare their innings soon and face the Zimbabwean batters again.
Shahidi's performance and team support
On Day 4 of the ongoing Test against Zimbabwe, Shahidi was unbeaten on 179. He and Rahmat Shah, who scored a career-best 234, stitched a 364-run third-wicket partnership before Shah was dismissed. Despite the setback, Shahidi stuck to his cautious yet effective batting strategy, hitting 21 fours. He eventually slammed a 474-ball 246.