In a historic cricket match at the Queens Sports Club, Afghan player Hashmatullah Shahidi scored his second double-century, making him the first Afghan to achieve this feat.

His impressive 246-run innings, along with Rahmat Shah's 234, propelled Afghanistan past the 700-run mark for the first time.

The duo's performance, particularly against Zimbabwe, highlights the batting-friendly conditions of the venue.

Shahidi achieved the feat against Zimbabwe

Hashmatullah Shahidi becomes first Afghan player with two Test double-centuries

What's the story Hashmatullah Shahidi, one of the stars of Afghanistan cricket team, has become the first Afghan to score two double-centuries in Test cricket. He achieved the historic feat in an ongoing Test match against Zimbabwe﻿ at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Until now, Shahidi and Rahmat Shah shared the record for most double-tons for Afghanistan, with one each to their name.

Match details

Shahidi's impressive performance against Zimbabwe

As mentioned, the historic match is being played at the Queens Sports Club, which is known for its batting-friendly conditions. Both Zimbabwean and Afghan players have taken advantage of it, with three Zimbabwean players scoring centuries in their innings (586). In reply, Afghanistan has witnessed double-centuries from both Rahmat Shah and Shahidi. The duo helped Afghanistan past 680.

Player statistics

Shahidi's record against Zimbabwe and match progression

It is worth noting that Shahidi's first double-century also came against Zimbabwe in 2021. His batting average against this team now crosses the 200 mark. As the match heads into its fifth day, Afghanistan have crossed the historic 700-run mark for the first time. The visitors are likely to declare their innings soon and face the Zimbabwean batters again.

Team contribution

Shahidi's performance and team support

On Day 4 of the ongoing Test against Zimbabwe, Shahidi was unbeaten on 179. He and Rahmat Shah, who scored a career-best 234, stitched a 364-run third-wicket partnership before Shah was dismissed. Despite the setback, Shahidi stuck to his cautious yet effective batting strategy, hitting 21 fours. He eventually slammed a 474-ball 246.