Summarize Simplifying... In short The Raiders' rookie TE set a new record with 1,144 receiving yards, surpassing Mike Ditka's 63-year-old record of 1,076 yards.

Other notable rookie TEs include Kyle Pitts with 1,026 yards in 2021, Jeremy Shockey with 894 yards in 2002, and Sam LaPorta with 889 yards in 2023.

These athletes have made significant strides in their rookie seasons, showcasing their potential in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders rookie TE Brock Bowers currently owns the record for most single season receiving yards (Image credit: X/@_MLFootball)

NFL: Ranking rookie TEs with most receiving yards (single season)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:32 pm Dec 30, 202404:32 pm

What's the story In the 2024 NFL season, rookie tight ends are making their mark, with some standout performances. Meanwhile, Brock Bowers has set a new benchmark for first-year tight ends, claiming the record for most receiving yards in a single season. This article ranks the top rookie tight ends over the years who recorded the most receiving yards in a single season.

#1

Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders, (1,144 yards*) 2024

As mentioned, the Raiders' rookie TE just set a new record for the most receiving yards by a rookie TE with 1,144 yards. Meanwhile, Bowers broke a 63-year-old record which was held by Mike Ditka (1961) with a 13-yard catch in the second quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints. Overall, the TE now owns 108 receptions and four receiving TDs.

#2

Mike Ditka - Chicago Bears, (1,076 yards) 1961

Mike Ditka the then-rookie who now stands second on this list held the record for most receiving yards for a whopping 63 years. Ditka set the record thanks to his 1,076 receiving yards back in 1961 while playing for the Chicago Bears. Overall, Ditka managed 1,076 yards from just 56 receptions and had 12 receiving TDs (the highest in this list) in 14 games.

#3

Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons, (1,026 yards) 2021

The second-most recent instance when someone came anywhere near Ditka's record was in 2021. The Atlanta Falcons' then-rookie TE Pitts had managed 1,026 yards and is also the only third rookie to cross the 1,000 receiving yards mark. Meanwhile, in the 2021 season, Pitts put up numbers of 60.4 yards per game including one TD and an average of 15.1 in 17 games.

#4

Jeremy Shockey - New York Giants (894 ayrds) 2002

Shockey stands fourth on this list on the back of his exemplary 2002 season. The then-rookie TE put up 894 receiving yards back in 2002 while playing for the New York Giants. Notably, Shockey managed this feat from 27 receptions (127 targets), including two receiving scores. Additionally, the TE did this across 15 games while maintaining and average of 12.1.

#5

Sam LaPorta - Detroit Lions (889 yards) 2023

Sam LaPorta, the then-rookie TE for the Detroit Lions rounds out the top five of the TEs with the most receiving yards in a season. LaPorta stands fifth on this list after he managed 889 yards during his rookie year. After being drafted in the second round of the draft LaPorta managed an average of 10.3 while adding 52.3 yards per game (17 games).