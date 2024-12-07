Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL season through Week 13 has seen some stellar defensive performances.

Leading the pack is the Colts' Franklin with 135 tackles, followed by teammate Nick Cross with 125.

Indianapolis Colts' LB Zaire Franklin leads the defenders so far this season through Week 13 (Image credit: X/@ZiggySmalls_)

NFL: Ranking top five defenders this season through Week 13

What's the story As Week 13 wraps up, the NFL's most dominant defenders have proven their worth with game-changing performances and unmatched consistency. These elite players have redefined defensive excellence, shutting down offenses and leading their teams to success. From relentless pass rushes to clutch interceptions, we rank the top five defenders of the season who have truly raised the bar for defensive play.

#1

Zaire Franklin - Linebacker, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are on a two-game winning streak and a cherry on the top is Franklin leading all the defenders this season so far. The LB has managed 135 total tackles across 13 games this season. Additionally, he also owns 2.5 sacks for four yards and four tackles for loss. In the interceptions department, Franklin owns one interception and has defended four passes.

#2

Nick Cross - Safety, Indianapolis Colts

Cross is the second Colts player in the top five so far, and is also the only safety in the top five list this season so far. Meanwhile, the safety has amassed 125 total tackles, and his 77 solo tackles are the second-highest among the top five leaders. Additionally, he also has 1.0 sacks and five tackles for loss including three passes defended.

#3

Roquan Smith - Linebacker, Baltimore Ravens

Although the Ravens are coming off a loss in Week 13, second in the AFC North with a 8-5 record. Meanwhile, Smith has managed 121 tackles across 12 games this season with one forced fumble. He also boasts 0.5 sacks for three yards and three tackles for loss. Additionally, he has three passes and has one interception.

#4

Zack Baun - Linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are off to an eight-win streak this season thanks to Saquon Barkley and now their LB Zack Baun. Baun owns 118 total tackles this season across 12 games including 74 solo tackles to his name. Additionally, the LB has 2.5 sacks (tied for the most) for 16 yards and six tackles for losses (both the highest in this list).

#5

E.J. Speed - Linebacker, Indianapolis Colts

The third Colts defender to make the list is LB Speed. He sits at the fifth position with 117 total tackles just one less than Baun. Notably, he owns 80 solo tackles (the highest in this list) contributing heavily to the Colts' defense this season. Additionally, he has amassed seven tackles for loss and four passes defended, one interception for 12 yards.