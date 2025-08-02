'People were apprehensive of it': Jackie Shroff on 'Devdas' role

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff , who has been in the industry for over four decades, is currently enjoying a prolific phase in his career. With two major films, Housefull 5 and Tanvi The Great, already released this year, Shroff's choices have played a crucial role in his sustained relevance. He recently opened up about his unconventional role selections that set him apart from others.

Role selection 'I should get a BAFTA for that' Shroff revealed that he has always picked roles that others were not interested in. He humorously told Hindustan Times, "I should get a BAFTA for that," referring to his role in the Tamil film Aaranya Kaandam (2010). "No one wanted to do Aaranya Kaandam because it wasn't an important character as per them." "Even Devdas, people were apprehensive of doing Chunnibabu's role, saying 'title role to Devdas ka hai.' Par kya ho gaya usse?"

Confidence His understanding of limitations and willingness to learn Shroff added, "People were scared to do the role opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which I eventually did. I know if I stand in a frame, I will be seen." He also spoke about his understanding of his limitations and willingness to learn. "I know my limitations, like I can't play cricket or anything else, but I'm open to learning," he said.