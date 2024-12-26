Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John' underperforms, opens at ₹12.5cr
Varun Dhawan's latest release, Baby John, opened to a modest note on Christmas Day, earning an estimated ₹12.5cr in India on its first day, per Sacnilk. Despite the holiday advantage, the film failed to outshine Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule which raked in ₹19.75cr on its 21st day in theaters. Pushpa 2's continued dominance and Mufasa's success heavily affected Baby John's performance.
'Baby John' underperformed despite high expectations
Featuring Dhawan in an action-packed role, Baby John was expected to earn ₹13cr on Wednesday but missed the mark. The film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, recorded a total Hindi occupancy of 24.97% with evening shows witnessing a higher occupancy rate of 30.89%. Despite poor reviews, Baby John reportedly recorded Dhawan's best-ever opening at the box office in the last five years.
'Baby John' marked Dhawan's return to cinemas
Despite the stiff competition, Baby John was a milestone in Dhawan's career as it was his return to cinemas after his digital venture Citadel: Honey Bunny, which premiered in October. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster, Theri, which starred Vijay. Salman Khan makes a cameo in Baby John.