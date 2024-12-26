Summarize Simplifying... In short Varun Dhawan's latest film, 'Baby John', didn't quite hit the expected mark, opening at ₹12.5cr instead of the projected ₹13cr. Despite this, it still marked Dhawan's best box office opening in the last five years.

'Baby John' was released on Wednesday

Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John' underperforms, opens at ₹12.5cr

What's the story Varun Dhawan's latest release, Baby John, opened to a modest note on Christmas Day, earning an estimated ₹12.5cr in India on its first day, per Sacnilk. Despite the holiday advantage, the film failed to outshine Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule which raked in ₹19.75cr on its 21st day in theaters. Pushpa 2's continued dominance and Mufasa's success heavily affected Baby John's performance.

Performance analysis

'Baby John' underperformed despite high expectations

Featuring Dhawan in an action-packed role, Baby John was expected to earn ₹13cr on Wednesday but missed the mark. The film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, recorded a total Hindi occupancy of 24.97% with evening shows witnessing a higher occupancy rate of 30.89%. Despite poor reviews, Baby John reportedly recorded Dhawan's best-ever opening at the box office in the last five years.

Career milestone

'Baby John' marked Dhawan's return to cinemas

Despite the stiff competition, Baby John was a milestone in Dhawan's career as it was his return to cinemas after his digital venture Citadel: Honey Bunny, which premiered in October. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster, Theri, which starred Vijay. Salman Khan makes a cameo in Baby John.