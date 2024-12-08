Summarize Simplifying... In short An 8-year-old boy injured in the 'Pushpa 2' stampede is showing signs of improvement, but remains in critical condition.

Actor Arjun and the theater management have been booked by the police, following a complaint by the deceased woman's family.

Despite the tragedy, the film's box office performance remains strong, with Arjun pledging ₹25L in financial aid to the bereaved family. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The boy is still unconscious and in critical care

'Pushpa 2' stampede: Injured 8-year-old boy shows improvement; still critical

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:45 am Dec 08, 202411:45 am

What's the story An eight-year-old boy, who was critically injured in a stampede at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, is said to be improving. The stampede took place on Wednesday night when crowds thronged Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of actor Allu Arjun. The boy's mother tragically died of asphyxiation in the stampede. However, despite his improved condition, the child remains unconscious and in critical care.

Legal action

Charges filed against Arjun and theater management

In the wake of the tragedy, city police have booked Arjun, his security team, and the theater management. The case was registered under Sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chikkadpally Police Station. The action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased woman's family.

Medical update

Hospital statement on boy's condition and treatment

The hospital treating the boy issued a statement explaining his condition. It read, "(The boy) continues to remain critical but is showing signs of improvement in certain aspects - need of ventilatory support has reduced in terms of oxygen concentration and pressure." "His sensorium still remains altered and he is not conscious yet. His blood investigations have shown improving trends," the hospital added.

Public response

Arjun and director Sukumar expressed condolences

Meanwhile, Arjun, in a press conference, was shocked and promised to stand by the bereaved family. He said, "The incident that took place in the Sandhya Theatre is very unfortunate...I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident." Director Sukumar, too, was saddened by the tragedy, and apologized to the family, promising them his support.

Financial support

Arjun announced financial aid of ₹25L

Meanwhile, Arjun has announced a financial assistance of ₹25L to help the bereaved family. The boy's father, Bhaskar, had revealed they had decided to watch the premiere show only because his son is a huge fan of Arjun. "Our son, Sri Teja, is an Allu Arjun fan... We came to the movie only for him. Everyone calls our son 'Pushpa.' But I cannot bear the loss of my wife...," Bhaskar said.

Box office update

'Pushpa 2' box office performance remains unaffected

Despite the tragic incident, the film's box office performance hasn't been affected. According to a Sacnilk report, the film's Day 1 domestic box office report stands at a staggering ₹175 crore. Pushpa 2's Hindi version has also beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023) with the former having minted ₹64 crore on Friday, a neat ₹3 crore higher than SRK's big two-part screen comeback from last year.