"Pushpa 2: The Rule" is expected to make a groundbreaking start, potentially creating a new ₹700 crore club, according to trade analysts.

The film's trailer and music have already generated significant buzz, with its popularity soaring in single-screen theaters despite initial lack of multiplex support.

The anticipation for the sequel is compared to that of "Baahubali 2", with a massive demand across the country, especially in the Hindi heartland.

'Pushpa 2' release is near

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' might inaugurate ₹700cr club: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:32 pm Nov 22, 202406:32 pm

What's the story The much-awaited sequel to 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise—titled Pushpa 2: The Rule—will premiere globally on December 5. Featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam languages. Trade experts believe this multilingual action thriller could possibly mark the entry of the ₹700 crore club at the Indian box office, Times Now reported.

Record-breaking predictions

'Pushpa 2' expected to set new records, say experts

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had high expectations from Pushpa 2, calling it "sure to take an earth-shattering start in all versions." He even predicted the Hindi version could be the biggest opener ever. Echoing his sentiments, Bihar distributor Kishan Damani said, "I think Pushpa 2 will create new records at the box office (and it) should be inaugurating the ₹700 crore club. The craze of this movie is massive across both masses and classes."

Pre-release hype

'Pushpa 2' trailer and music have already created a buzz

Producer and trade analyst Girish Johar also praised the trailer of Pushpa 2, calling it on a different scale, grand, and action-packed. He added that the film's music appeared to be extraordinary. Trade expert Atul Mohan added that despite initially not having multiplex support, the first installment of Pushpa turned out to be a massive success in single-screen theaters across mass-market centers with its popular music and Arjun's unmatched swag.

Unprecedented demand

'Pushpa 2' anticipation compared to 'Baahubali 2'

Mohan drew a comparison between the anticipation for Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2, saying exhibitors across the country are excited to screen the sequel and the demand is unprecedented. He also pointed out Arjun's huge fan following in the Hindi heartland, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. Akshay Rathi ended by saying, "It is anticipated to be one of the biggest successes of Indian cinema...I really hope to see history getting created at the box office with Pushpa."