Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II' opens low at ₹1.5cr
Ridley Scott's Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, has taken a lukewarm opening at the Indian box office. The film, released on Friday in India, raked in an estimated ₹1.5cr across all languages with an overall 55% occupancy rate for its English screenings. It is pitted against Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Kanguva.
'Gladiator II' set to earn $90M at international box office
Gladiator II is expected to earn somewhere between $80 million and $90 million in its opening weekend at the international box office. Trade experts opine that the film can do even better considering its positive reception and reviews. The film's promotional tour spanned seven countries across four continents, adding to the anticipation for this continuation of the Roman Empire saga. It will be released in the US on November 22.
'Gladiator II' continues the story of Lucius in ancient Rome
Gladiator II continues the story 24 years after the original film, focusing on Lucius, the son of Lucilla and legendary Maximus. The plot follows his journey through the perilous world of ancient Rome. The film stars Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen in lead roles, while Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and Alexander Karim are seen in supporting roles. Read our review of the film here.