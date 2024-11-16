Summarize Simplifying... In short "Gladiator II", Ridley Scott's sequel to the Roman Empire saga, opened with a modest ₹1.5cr, but is projected to rake in $80-$90 million internationally in its debut weekend.

The film, which has been well-received, continues the story 24 years later, focusing on Lucius, the son of Lucilla and Maximus, played by Denzel Washington.

The film, which also stars Connie Nielsen, is set to release in the US on November 22.

'Gladiator II' was released on Friday

Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II' opens low at ₹1.5cr

By Isha Sharma 03:03 pm Nov 16, 202403:03 pm

What's the story Ridley Scott's Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, has taken a lukewarm opening at the Indian box office. The film, released on Friday in India, raked in an estimated ₹1.5cr across all languages with an overall 55% occupancy rate for its English screenings. It is pitted against Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Kanguva.

Global earnings

'Gladiator II' set to earn $90M at international box office

Gladiator II is expected to earn somewhere between $80 million and $90 million in its opening weekend at the international box office. Trade experts opine that the film can do even better considering its positive reception and reviews. The film's promotional tour spanned seven countries across four continents, adding to the anticipation for this continuation of the Roman Empire saga. It will be released in the US on November 22.

Plot continuation

'Gladiator II' continues the story of Lucius in ancient Rome

Gladiator II continues the story 24 years after the original film, focusing on Lucius, the son of Lucilla and legendary Maximus. The plot follows his journey through the perilous world of ancient Rome. The film stars Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen in lead roles, while Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and Alexander Karim are seen in supporting roles. Read our review of the film here.