'Gladiator II' review: Ridley Scott delivers a thrilling, entertaining epic

By Isha Sharma 01:29 pm Nov 15, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Ridley Scott's Gladiator II has arrived 24 years after his critically acclaimed Gladiator. Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal take up the mantle in the sequel set 16 years after the first part's tragic events. Bloody, brutal, gory, and grand, it's a thumping, rousing visual spectacle that warrants multiple watches. It's the kind of film that invites you in and doesn't let you go.

Story

Follows after the events of the first part

Gladiator II introduces us to Lucius, who lives in Numidia. When Roman Army's General Acacius takes over the town and kills his wife, Lucius is taken prisoner, and made to fight as a gladiator. Rome, meanwhile, is ruled by the tyrannical twins Caracalla and Geta, and the scheming Macrinus aims to take the empire's control. Who'll win, who'll lose, and who'll die?

Information

Who plays who in 'Gladiator II'?

Pascal plays General Acacius, while Mescal leads the film as Lucius. The scheming and conniving Macrinus is essayed by Denzel Washington, while Caracalla and Geta are played by Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn, respectively. Connie Nielsen plays Lucilla.

#1

There's something for everyone in the film

While it's certainly an add-on if you watch Gladiator before Gladiator II, it's not an entirely non-negotiable requirement, and you will understand the dynamics between the characters just the same (most characters are new, after all). Gladiator II exemplifies what the best kind of epics stand for: scale, ambition, memorable characters, tragedy, romance, and above all, a beating heart that keeps the film alive.

#2

How does it work as compared to part one?

Not all sequels, especially those released decades after the first part, live up to the standards set by the predecessor. They crumble under the pressure to imitate the original, and then fail, wrecked by wayward screenplays. However, Gladiator II more than justifies its existence, and its first half is so immersive and deeply engaging that I was disappointed when the interval arrived.

#3

Can't take your eyes off the fight sequences

The magnificent battle and combat sequences are the epic's highlight, and you can truly feel the pain and destruction when archers attack one another, when people are set ablaze, or when someone is spliced into half. One of my favourite scenes in the first half is when Acacius, who was hitherto giving orders, charges into the battle. Striking, impressive, and momentous.

#4

There's no time to waste in this fast-paced epic

Gladiator II goes for the kill right from the first frame (like Scott's 2023 film Napoleon). It knows that it must match up to (if not surpass) the sprawling legacy of the original. Stacked with a stellar ensemble cast, it scores high points in each department: writing, costume, world-building, and stunt choreography. All these departments work in sync to deliver a dazzling final product.

#5

Pay special attention to the dialogues

The film's dialogues are one of its biggest strengths. While motivating his army, Lucius says, "Where there is death, we are not...where we are, death is not." At another juncture, Macrinus tells Lucius, "Rage flows out of you like milk," and characters often repeat Maximus's famous quote, "What we do in life... echoes in eternity." Scintillating dialogues ensure you're completely invested in the film.

#6

Manages a balance between quiet and chaos

Amid reigning chaos and extreme bloodshed, the film still makes some space for quiet, love, and romance, and this is where the most striking, genuine emotions lie. The film is also memorable for its commentary on human depravity and unquenchable power lust, as evident through the characters of Macrinus and the twins. Acacius, on the other hand, underlines the futility and ravages of war.

#7

What could have been better?

However, not everything entirely works, particularly in the second half, which loses some edge of the first half. It takes some surprising turns, and most of these developments—which transpire with breakneck speed—don't allow us any time to register the impact and gravity of the sequences. This sudden chaos and confusion makes you wonder if you missed any key scene or dialogue.

#8

Emotions are sometimes a hit-and-miss

You also sense the lack of dramatic emotion when Lucilla and Lucius first meet. The mother and son are meeting after nearly two decades, so the scene should carry immense heft, but the resounding emotion here is sorely missing and the scene falls flat. Additionally, even though Pascal enters the narrative in full force, he has a much-subdued presence until after the interval.

Verdict

Watch it on the big screen; 3.5/5 stars

Scott (86) a bonafide master of cinema, yet again proves how age doesn't—and shouldn't— have to clip your wings or limit your ambition. The film is brutal, thrilling, fast-paced, and magnificent, and though it is flawed, its strengths outweigh its weaknesses by a fair margin. In Gladiator, Maximus asked, "Are you not entertained?" After watching Gladiator II, we can confidently say, we are!