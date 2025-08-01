Nithiin, Vikram Kumar to collaborate after a decade; details here

Nithiin has been in talks with Kumar for a while and is reportedly excited about taking on this unique role. The film will require extensive physical training, although the specifics of the project have not yet been revealed. A source told the outlet, "This isn't a quick 60-day schedule. He's done love, he's done fantasy, even sci-fi. This time, he wanted to ground his film." "It's gritty. It's messy. And it's something he's never done before."

Directorial debut

Kumar's unique approach to sports film

For Kumar, known for his unique style in movies like 24, Manam, and Hello, this will be his first venture into the sports genre. He is reportedly treating this project as an emotional journey where sport is just one part of a bigger narrative about struggle, identity, and redemption. If all goes as planned, the movie will begin production in late 2025 after Nithiin completes his ongoing projects. The makers are reportedly planning a pan-India release by mid-2026.