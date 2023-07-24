Nithiin's 'Extra' first look poster is out; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag July 24, 2023 | 02:50 pm 1 min read

'Extra' first look poster is out

Nithiin is a prominent name in Telugu films and now the makers of his upcoming film Extra have unveiled the first look poster. The actor is seen in a rugged avatar. The makers also revealed the release date of the upcoming action entertainer. It is set to release on December 23, 2023. Fans are quite excited to see the actor in this new look.

Cast and crew of the film

The movie is helmed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi. \ The director tweeted, "Brace yourselves for an extraordinary cinematic adventure. Here's the much-awaited and sensational first look of #EXTRA - Ordinary Man." The cast includes Sreeleela. The project is bankrolled by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy of Sreshth Movies. Currently, the actioner is in production and has completed 60% of its filming.

