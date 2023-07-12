Himachal Pradesh floods: Ruslaan Mumtaz stranded in Manali while shooting

Written by Aikantik Bag July 12, 2023 | 02:10 pm 2 min read

Ruslaan Mumtaz was shooting a project in Manali

Himachal Pradesh has been engulfed by deadly floods and the visuals from the mountain state have been shocking. From many roads being washed away to hundreds being stranded without any network coverage, the situation is getting worse. Recently, TV actor Ruslaan Mumtaz took to Instagram and shared that he is stranded in Manali after he went there to shoot for a project.

The actor's initial days being stranded in Manali

Mumtaz shared his crew's ordeal and stated that they took refuge in a local school as they got stuck due to the floods. He wrote, "Never imagined I would get actually stuck in Manali with no network, no way to get back home as the roads are blocked and I am unable to shoot as well. Tough times in a very very beautiful place."

Mumtaz is looking forward to returning to Mumbai

Fans took to social media to inquire about his safety. Later, the actor also updated the curious fans that he is keeping safe and had taken shelter in a hotel. He said, "I'm fine and I have been doing well. I wanted to inform everyone as I have been getting a lot of messages regarding my safety. The crew is also safe."

