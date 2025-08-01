Is it scary clashing with 'Kyunki...2'? 'Yeh Rishta...' actor reveals

Audience loyalty

Shukla on 'YRKKH's loyal audience

Shukla stressed that YRKKH has a loyal fan base. "Rishta, especially, has had a very cult audience since 16 years." "There are so many people who've been watching since the beginning of the show. So I don't think... I think they can be watching that show also, and they can be watching our show also." "But I don't think our show will suffer in any way," she added. Notably, the long-running show has been topping TRP charts in recent weeks.