Is it scary clashing with 'Kyunki...2'? 'Yeh Rishta...' actor reveals
What's the story
Samridhii Shukla, the star of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), recently opened up about her show's competition with Smriti Irani's much-talked-about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Speaking to Zoom/Telly Talk India, she said that she isn't worried about the upcoming challenge. "There's no added pressure because the time slots are very different that we have and Kyuki... has," she said.
Audience loyalty
Shukla on 'YRKKH's loyal audience
Shukla stressed that YRKKH has a loyal fan base. "Rishta, especially, has had a very cult audience since 16 years." "There are so many people who've been watching since the beginning of the show. So I don't think... I think they can be watching that show also, and they can be watching our show also." "But I don't think our show will suffer in any way," she added. Notably, the long-running show has been topping TRP charts in recent weeks.
Award recognition
On winning Rising Star award
Shukla, who recently bagged the Rising Star award at the Indian Telly Awards 2025, expressed her gratitude. "The best thing that I like about this award is the title of the award, The Rising Star." "That really kind of summarizes my journey that I've just begun. In fact, I have only just begun." "I'm so grateful that I got it for this show as it has made me who I am and what I am today," she added.