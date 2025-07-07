Smriti Irani returns to 'Kyunki Saas...'; first promo drops tonight

Smriti Irani , who shot to fame with her role as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, will reprise her iconic character in the show's upcoming second season. The first look of Irani as Virani was leaked by Instant Bollywood , and the show's first promo will be released tonight at 10:30pm, reported SCREEN. Reports had suggested before that this time around, the show will have 150-200 episodes.

Statement 'Kyunki...' reshaped my life': Irani on returning to the show Earlier, Irani spoke about her return to Ektaa Kapoor's show after 25 years. "Some journeys come full circle—not for nostalgia, but for purpose. Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life." "It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation."

Career evolution 'I've straddled 2 powerful platforms...' Irani also reflected on her journey since the show first aired. She said, "In the 25 years since, I've straddled two powerful platforms—media and public policy—each with its own impact, each demanding a different kind of commitment." "Today, I stand at a crossroads where experience meets emotion, and creativity meets conviction." "I return not just as an actor but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture and build empathy."