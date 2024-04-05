Next Article

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:58 pm Apr 05, 2024

What's the story Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani is a prominent figure in both acting and politics. The Union Minister for Women and Child Development recently divulged details about her career choices. While speaking to Brut, she revealed that she had declined several opportunities during her acting tenure. Notably, these included auditions for Farhan Akhtar's film Dil Chahta Hai and offers to feature in pan masala advertisements.

Family first

Irani prioritized family reputation over career prospects

Irani, who gained fame for her role as Tulsi Virani in the popular television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT), explained her decision to turn down certain opportunities. She stated, "When I left I was the highest-paid actor in Indian television. But I also had a few conditions." The former actor emphasized that she prioritized her family's reputation and dignity over career advancement.

Personal choices

Irani declined film roles to start a family

Irani also disclosed that she was offered leading roles in films during the initial months of KSBKBT. However, she chose to decline these offers due to her decision to start a family. She explained, "I made choices where even in the first 3 months of KSBKBT I was offered main leads in movies but I had decided I'll have a baby and I knew if I'm wanting to have a baby, I can't be some heroine running around trees."

Missed opportunity

On turning down a role in 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Among the films she declined was Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai. Irani recalled, "One of those movies was Dil Chahta Hai which I said no to audition and they were like, 'Are you mad? This is DCH.'" When asked about which role she was offered in the film, Irani clarified that it wasn't Preity Zinta's role but one of the other main leads. Akhtar's directorial debut starred Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan.

On the political front

More on Irani's political front

Meanwhile, on the political front, Irani is a sitting Member of Parliament from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, a seat that was once a Congress stronghold. She beat Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 General Election, registering a historic win; Gandhi held the seat since 2004. On Thursday, Gandhi's brother-in-law and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's businessman husband Robert Vadra hinted that the people of Amethi want him to contest the seat against Irani. Congress has yet to reveal its candidate for the seat.