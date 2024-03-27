Next Article

'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Hai' turns 26 and Kajol pens heartfelt note

'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' turns 26; Kajol pens note

By Aikantik Bag 04:06 pm Mar 27, 202404:06 pm

What's the story Kajol is a household name in India and the actor has captivated viewers' hearts for three decades now. On Wednesday, the actor took to social media to celebrate the 26th anniversary of the classic film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. She shared a series of nostalgic photos featuring her co-stars from the movie, including Salman Khan, Dharmendra, and Arbaaz Khan.

Career

Kajol's recent work and upcoming projects

The Bekhudi actor penned a witty caption. It read, "When tying your hair in a plait was a symbol of an innocent girl #26yearsofpyarkiyatodarnakya." Kajol is known for films like Gupt, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan, among others. Now, the actor is also exploring the OTT arena. Her recent projects include Lust Stories 2 and The Trial. Her upcoming titles are Sarzameen and Do Patti.

Twitter Post

Check out Kajol's heartfelt post on the film's anniversary