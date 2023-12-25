Viral video: Salman Khan shakes a leg at Arbaaz-Sshura's wedding

By Aikantik Bag 01:47 pm Dec 25, 202301:47 pm

Salman Khan dances to his classics at Arbaaz-Sshura's wedding

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are the newest couple in Tinseltown! The duo tied the knot in a private nikah ceremony held at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence on Sunday. The entire Khan clan, including Arbaaz's brothers, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and son Arhaan Khan from his first marriage, were present to celebrate the occasion. Now, videos of Salman grooving to his hit songs have gone viral on social media.

More about the wedding

Videos on social media showed Salman dancing to his popular song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from the movie Dabangg, joined by his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arhaan, and Sshura. Singer Harshdeep Kaur also performed at the event. As she sang Dil Diya Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman and other attendees were seen grooving to it. He looked dapper as he donned a gray-colored Pathani suit. This is Arbaaz's second wedding, his first being with actor-dancer Malaika Arora.

