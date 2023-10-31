SRK to throw mega birthday bash after unveiling 'Dunki' teaser

By Aikantik Bag 01:44 pm Oct 31, 202301:44 pm

Shah Rukh Khan to turn 58 on Thursday

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glory of two all-time blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. The quintessential superstar is set to turn another year wiser on Thursday and reports are rife that the Indian film industry will lavishly celebrate Khan's 58th birthday. A source spoke to Pinkvilla and said that the celebration will also commemorate the 40th birthday of SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani making the party "a night full of style, glamor and big smiles."

Packed schedule for Khan

The source stated, "The day begins with the teaser of his Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. This would be followed by a fan event." The source emphasized, "He will be making and waving to all his fans outside Mannat multiple times in the day and finally, the night will be for the Indian Film Fraternity at his grand birthday bash at NMACC in Bandra."

The star-studded guest list

Reportedly, the event will be attended by several prominent figures of the film fraternity including the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Deepika Padukone﻿, Atlee, and Siddharth Anand. With Dunki's teaser in the pipeline, fans are expecting another cinematic marvel on December 22. This marks Khan's first project with Hirani.