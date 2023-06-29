Entertainment

Nawazuddin's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui slams Kangana Ranaut

Written by Aikantik Bag June 29, 2023 | 04:36 pm 2 min read

Aaliya Siddiqui slams Kangana Ranaut as the latter supported Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui's feud has been making the headlines for quite some time. Actor Kangana Ranaut spoke in support of the Tiku Weds Sheru actor too. Now, Aaliya, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 slammed Ranaut's comment in an interview and said Ranaut, "pokes her nose in everything." Aaliya was eliminated from the reality show, recently.

I don't pay attention to Kangana: Aaliya

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Aaliya said, "I don't pay attention to Kangana because her words hold no value. She pokes her nose in everything, she keeps speaking about everyone. Her words have no meaning." Aaliya stated that Ranaut defended Nawazuddin as she produced the latter's recently released film. She said, "[Ranaut] is the producer and she has to save her film."

Ranaut supported Nawazuddin earlier, too

Earlier, the Sacred Games actor issued a statement where he emphasized how he has been painted as a bad guy. Ranaut supported him and wrote in her Instagram Story, "Was much needed @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab... silence does not always give us peace... I am glad you issued this statement." However, Nawazuddin's Tiku Weds Sheru received flak over the huge age gap between the lead stars.

