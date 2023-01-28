Entertainment

'Pathaan': Kangana Ranaut warns Bollywood not to meddle with politics

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 28, 2023, 06:41 pm 3 min read

Kangana Ranaut warns Bollywood to stay away from politics

Ever since Kangana Ranaut returned to Twitter, she has been back to expressing her fiery, controversial opinions on the platform. The actor, who has been sharing posts against the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, has now taken another dig at Bollywood and warned the film industry to "enjoy its success" but not venture into politics. As usual, her tweets have left Twitter divided.

Why does this story matter?

Ranaut is one of those celebrities who has always been in the news, especially for her opinions. Her takes are controversial, and she is considered a vocal right-wing supporter.

She is also known not to mince her words when it comes to calling out nepotism in Bollywood.

As she is back on Twitter, she is once again grabbing eyeballs with her comments on Pathaan.

Stay away from politics: Ranaut

On Saturday, Ranaut tweeted in Hindi, "Bollywood, don't try to project a narrative that you are suffering from Hindu hate. If I see 'triumph over hate' again, I will take another class just like yesterday. Enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics." This was an indirect dig at Karan Johar, who termed Pathaan's success a "triumph of love over hate."

Take a look at what Kangana tweeted

Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi, enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023

Taking an indirect dig at Johar

Johar had recently praised the film and expressed his love for Khan. In his long post, he mentioned, "love forever trumps hate", whereas Alia Bhatt wrote, "love always wins" in her post. Ranaut has called out and taken digs at Johar in the past when she started the whole nepotism debate calling him the flagbearer of nepotism in Bollywood.

Netizens' reaction to Ranaut's tweets

Many netizens have not taken her comments against Pathaan in a good light and have slammed her. Taking a dig at her, a user said, "Another example of 'triumph over hate' is how your last nine movies tanked one after another." Some netizens pointed out that she is desperate to stay relevant, come into the political limelight, and be like Union minister Smriti Irani.

Ranaut's change in stance

Initially, Ranaut expressed her happiness over Khan's comeback film but later took jibes at others celebrating its success. Saying Pathaan was "just a film," she said India would only hear chants of "Jai Shri Ram." She stated the film should have been named "Indian Pathaan".

Ranaut mortgaged her house and office for film

Recently, Ranaut expressed that she had to mortgage her house and office to make her next directorial Emergency. A parody account trolled her, saying that Pathaan's first-day collection is more than her lifetime earnings. To this, she replied that she has mortgaged her house and office to make a film that celebrates "the constitution of India and our love for this great nation."

Suspension and revival of Twitter account

In 2021, Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended over her hateful tweets on the alleged post-election violence in West Bengal. Her suspension came after repeated violations of the microblogging site's community guidelines. Her account was restored recently, notably, after Elon Musk took over Twitter.