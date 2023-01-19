Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan joins Karan Johar, Bunty Sajdeh's agency, DCA

Sara Ali Khan joins Karan Johar, Bunty Sajdeh's agency, DCA

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 19, 2023, 06:07 pm 2 min read

According to reports, Sara Ali Khan has decided to call it quits with her previous agency, The Collective

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is the latest celebrity to join filmmaker Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh's artist management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), reportedly. Khan was previously being handled by The Collective, formerly known as KWAN, which also managed late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. With this, Khan will end her five-year-long association with The Collective and will start fresh with DCA.

Why does this story matter?

Khan, who marked her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath, was being handled by The Collective since the beginning of her career.

Though she did make a space for herself in the industry in these five years, her career started to see a downfall with films such as Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1, and Atrangi Re, which weren't commercial successes.

Khan joined DCA for 'better future prospects': Report

A report by Pinkvilla revealed that Khan was ending her association with The Collective. Quoting a source, the report said, "She had a great journey with The Collective, and the two have decided to amicably part ways for better future prospects." "The paperwork is done and going ahead, Dharma will exclusively manage films, web series, and brands for Khan," the report said.

Stars who quit The Collective in the recent past

The Simmba actor is not the only one who has brought an end to her association with The Collective. According to reports, actor Tiger Shroff, who too was being handled by the same agency, decided to part ways and join DCA. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh ended his association with Yash Raj Films' talent agency and joined The Collective.

Khan will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal

Speaking about her professional front, Khan was last seen in 2021's film Atrangi Re, helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar was released on an OTT platform. The actor is now gearing up for the release of her untitled next, opposite Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is yet to receive a title.