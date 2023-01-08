Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor-Tabu-Konkona starrer 'Kuttey' receives CBFC 'A' certificate; check runtime

Arjun Kapoor-Tabu-Konkona starrer 'Kuttey' receives CBFC 'A' certificate; check runtime

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 08, 2023, 03:35 pm 2 min read

'Kuttey' is set to release on January 13 and is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut, the anxiously-anticipated Kuttey is all set to knock on theaters on Friday (January 13). Ahead of its release, the gritty thriller has been reviewed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has been passed with an "A" certificate, implying that it is suitable for viewing by adult audiences (18+ years of age) only. Here's the complete story.

Why does this story matter?

It's unsurprising that Kuttey has been granted "A" certificate, considering its trailer was laced with Hindi expletives, and the CBFC doesn't allow children to watch such movies.

Aasmaan is the son of noted filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Previously, Bhardwaj's 2009 directorial Kaminey, too, was granted the "A" certificate due to its subject title and dark themes/narrative.

Ishqiya, which Bhardwaj produced, also met the same fate.

The thriller is less than 2 hours long

Film critic-trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the news on Twitter and tweeted the film was cleared by the CBFC on December 30, 2022. He also revealed that Kuttey's runtime is one hour and 52 minutes. The film stars a never-seen-before ensemble cast comprising Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, veterans Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra, Vishal's longtime collaborator Tabu, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted

Here's everything you need to know about 'Kuttey'

Kuttey has been bankrolled by T-Series, Bhardwaj and his wife and singer Rekha Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and director Luv Ranjan (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety). The film was shot by Farhad Ahmed Dehlvi (Lions in the Night), while Bhardwaj handled the reins of the music department, along with co-writing Kuttey. The art direction is done by Ramen Das (Sanam Re and Hate Story).

'Kuttey' is an 'incredibly special film' for Kapoor

In an old interview, Kapoor had said, "Kuttey is an incredibly special film in my body of work. It's a special feeling when you can't wait to be back on the sets of a project, and Kuttey is that film for me." "I couldn't wait to surround myself with the ocean of talent that this film boasts of," added the Ek Villain Returns actor.