Chiranjeevi's 'Waltair Veerayya': Everything to know about much-awaited film

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 08, 2023, 02:33 pm 3 min read

Megastar Chiranjeevi's much-awaited Telugu mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya's trailer was released on Saturday and it looks like it lived up to the expectations of the fans. The film seems to have a very common plotline but what makes it unique is Chiranjeevi's persona and panache. Slated to release ahead of the Sankranti festival, it will lock horns with three other South Indian biggies.

Why does this story matter?

Festivals have always been the most in-demand slots for event films. Diwali, Christmas, Sankranti/Pongal, and more such festivals and significant nationwide events give films a much-needed boost at the box office.

Film producers eye these slots for their potential money-spinners every year.

This year, the Sankranti/Pongal festival will witness the clash of four high-budget South Indian films as fans root for their favorite stars.

Decoding 'Waltair Veerayya' trailer

Going by the trailer, Waltair Veerayya revolves around Chiranjeevi, who plays a local don with a good following and authority. However, his reign is threatened by the city's police commissioner, played by Ravi Teja, enters the scene. Chiranjeevi's entry in the trailer and screen presence are definitely a treat to watch. The film seems like a power-packed package of drama, romance, action, and comedy.

Cast and crew of the film

The cast of Waltair Veerayya also includes Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore, among others. The film is helmed by KS Ravindra and has music by Devi Sri Prasad. It is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and GK Mohan under Mythri Movie Makers. The film has reportedly been made on a whopping budget of Rs. 140 crore.

Chiranjeevi's take on art-commercial dilemma

Chiranjeevi recently spoke about the art-commercial film dilemma and said, "I have to justify [fans'] affection by doing films that entertain them... You may think that I'm doing only monotonous films, mass films, despite my talent. But I will only do films for my fans."

Clash of the titans

The 2023 Sankranti/Pongal festival will see the literal "clash of the titans" in South India. From Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy to Ajith's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu to Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, this box office clash will be intense. As per the buzz, Ajith and Vijay are likely to get the most traction, and they will reportedly have a good fight at the box office.

Take a look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming films

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2022 political action thriller Godfather with Nayanthara, Satya Dev, and Salman Khan. The movie opened to positive to mixed reviews from viewers and critics and was a decent hit. His future projects include Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh, which also stars Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh. This film is the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam.