Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' audio launch: All you need to know

'Varisu' will hit the theaters on January 12

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the much-awaited film Varisu, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama that will be released in Telugu as Varasudu, next month. As the film's release is around the corner, reports on the movie's audio launch have been making the rounds on social media for quite some time now. Here is everything to know about the audio launch.

Why does this story matter?

Vijay is known for delivering powerful messages to inspire his fans during the audio launch of his movies.

Oftentimes, these speeches have made the headlines and set the internet on fire. However, his previous film Beast did not have an audio launch.

Moreover, if the audio of Varisu is launched in a grand manner, it will naturally amp up the fans' excitement.

Date and time of the audio launch

So far, the makers have released two songs, namely Ranjithame and Thee Thalapathy. Going by multiple reports, the film's audio launch will happen in Chennai on December 24 at 6 pm. Sun TV has reportedly bagged the satellite rights of the audio launch. To recall, the channel has bagged the streaming rights of audio launches of several other Vijay starrers, such as Bigil.

Raju Jeyamohan to host the audio launch?

Tamil Bigg Boss 5 winner Raju Jeyamohan earlier shared on Twitter that he will be hosting the audio launch of Varisu, which is co-led by Rashmika Mandanna. A screengrab of the now-deleted Tweet is making the rounds on social media, which further confirms the date and time of the audio launch. However, let us wait till the makers announce the news officially.

Red Giant Movies to distribute 'Varisu' in a few centers

In another piece of news about the movie, Red Giant Movies, which is distributing Varisu's competitor Thunivu (Ajith Kumar-starrer), will also be distributing Varisu in Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpet, North Arcot, and South Arcot. Meanwhile, details about the film's third single are expected to be announced soon. Notably, Varisu is directed by Tollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and will hit the theatres on January 12.