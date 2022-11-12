Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan-2,' 'Varisu,' 'Jailer': Every major upcoming Tamil movie

'Ponniyin Selvan-2,' 'Varisu,' 'Jailer': Every major upcoming Tamil movie

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 12, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at the highly-anticipated upcoming Tamil films

The year 2022 is almost over and it was an eventful one for Kollywood. Almost all big-budget movies released this year like Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan I, and Valimai were eventful ventures. And it looks like there's no stopping Kollywood. Several other magnum opuses are on the cards. Here we have listed four highly-awaited Tamil movies that are set to be released soon.

#1 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is set to arrive in April 2023. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the historical fiction is based on the Tamil novel of the same name. It stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, "Jayam" Ravi, "Chiyaan" Vikram, and Karthi. The franchise's first part bankrolled by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions came out this year and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 'Jailer'

Rajinikanth's Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is expected to be premiered in 2023. Jailer is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who produced Rajinikanth's previous films Annaatthe and Darbar, too. Anirudh Ravichander is on board the project to compose its music. Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu will play important roles in the action drama. The makers have not yet announced the leading lady.

#3 'Varisu'

Vijay's first-ever Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Varisu aka Varisudu will get a Pongal release. Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in the Vamshi Paidipally-directed venture. The film has music by S Thaman and the makers released its first single Ranjithame recently, which instantly took over the internet. Sarathkumar, Shaam, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Khushbu are also on board.

#4 'Thunivu'

It is going to be a huge clash at the Kollywood box office on Pongal 2023 as Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is also arriving on the same day. The H Vinoth directorial has Manju Warrier as the leading lady. GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer of Thunivu. Boney Kapoor, who bankrolled AK's previous two movies is financially backing Thunivu, too.