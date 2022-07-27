Entertainment

'Vaathi': Dhanush's first look unveiled; teaser to be dropped tomorrow

'Vaathi': Dhanush's first look unveiled; teaser to be dropped tomorrow

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 27, 2022, 01:17 pm 2 min read

'Vaathi' will be released in Telugu as 'Sir.'

A day before the birthday of superstar Dhanush, the makers of his upcoming film Vaathi shared a poster from the film while revealing the first look of Dhanush. It was also announced that the film's teaser will be dropped on Thursday to mark the birthday of the Asuran star. Directed by Venky Atruli, the bilingual project will be released in Telugu as Sir.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dhanush received global attention after starring in Netflix's The Gray Man directed by the Russo Brothers.

And with his recent Bollywood project Atrangi Re, the actor is now a well-known star across India too.

Since the Vaathi poster was released just a day before Dhanush's 39th birthday, it is receiving the attention of his fans spread across the globe.

Observation What did the poster show?

In the poster, one can see Dhanush in a library writing something with great focus. He can be seen in a red half-sleeved shirt paired with formal pants and casual slippers. The library is dimly-lit with a table lamp being the only source of light. One can note Dhanush's character is deeply involved in his thoughts with whatever he is working at.

Twitter Post Take a look at the poster here

Details GV Prakash is on board to compose its music

Dhanush's frequent collaborator GV Prakash, who bagged the National Award recently for his work in Soorarrai Pottru, is on board Vaathi to compose music. It will mark Dhanush and Prakash's fifth collaboration. Prakash recently revealed that he has started working for Vaathi and there will be a heavy dance number. Set in the 1980s, it has Samyuktha Menon as the leading lady.

Information Film will be based on Indian educational system

Makers had earlier released a statement about the film where they revealed that the movie will be based on the Indian education system. Separately, Dhanush has a huge lineup of films in various stages of production. This includes Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan, Thiruchitrambalam with Mithran Jawahar, Captain Miller helmed by Arun Matheswaran, and the sequel of Ayirathil Oruvan also directed by his brother Selvaraghavan.