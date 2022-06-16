Entertainment

Dhanush, Nithya Menen's 'Thiruchitrambalam' gears up for August release

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 16, 2022, 11:49 am 2 min read

'Thiruchitrambalam' will hit the big screens on August 18.

The makers of actors Dhanush and Nithya Menen's upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam have finally announced its release date. Directed by Mithran Jawahar, Thiruchitrambalam will hit the marquee on August 18 this year. Sharing it, Dhanush wrote, "Well it's been a while, isn't it? Thiruchitrambalam from August 18th. See you all in theaters." The makers also shared a short clip revealing the look of Dhanush's character.

Besides Dhanush and Nithya Menen, Thiruchitrambalam has an ensemble of talented actors, including Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashii Khanna, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja.

And, this film marks Dhanush's first theatrical outing of the year after his three consecutive OTT premieres—namely Jagame Thandhiram (June 2021), Atrangi Re (December 2021), and Maaran (March 2022).

So, expectations are pretty high for this upcoming project.

In the promotional clip released by the makers, Dhanush is seen asleep on his bike. And, when the music takes off, he is startled as though woken up from a nightmare. The quirky music adds a comical element to the video. Also, looking at Dhanush's costume and bike, one can anticipate that he will be seen as a delivery executive in the film.

The makers had shared the character looks of Menen, Bhavani Shankar, Khanna, and the other supporting actors last week. Anirudh Ravichander, Dhanush's frequent collaborator, has composed music for this film, too. Sun Pictures has bankrolled the project. To recall, Dhanush has already worked with director Jawahar thrice in films Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), Kutty (2010), and Uthama Puthiran (2010).

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a huge lineup of films in various stages of production. This includes his Hollywood project The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas round up its cast. He also has a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled Vaathi/Sir. And, he has two films with his brother K Selvaraghavan: Naane Varuven and Aayirathil Oruvan 2.