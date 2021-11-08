Nithya Menen and Satyadev's 'Skylab': Makers drop rib-tickling trailer

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 08, 2021, 10:45 pm

'Skylab' is a comedy drama featuring Nithya Menen as the central character

It is a well-known fact that Satyadev and Nithya Menen have joined hands for a Telugu sci-fi period drama. Titled Skylab, the film was announced in July this year. The makers also released the film's posters and teaser, which created quite a buzz. And now, the makers have released the trailer of the film. The 2:52-minute-long video promises a comedy entertainer. Here's more.

Introduction

'Skylab' is a period drama set in a Telangana village

Going by the trailer, it is understood that Skylab will be a period drama set in a village called Bandalingampally in Telangana. The story is about an aspiring journalist Gauri (Menen), who is on the lookout for a sensational story to establish her career. Satyadev, on the other hand, is seen as a doctor who would always put his needs before that of others.

Details

Trailer gives glimpses of the humorous part of the film

The trailer shows the O Kadhal Kanmani actor refusing to take after the name of her family by creating her own identity in her career. Gauri decides to effectively report the crash of NASA's space station Skylab as a kick-start for her profession. The video later shows a hilarious take and how the villagers plan on dealing with the crash of the Skylab.

Information

Trailer launch happened in Hyderabad in Menen and Satyadev's presence

To note, the trailer was launched at a grand event in Hyderabad with the likes of Menen and Satyadev in attendance. While the fans are already eagerly waiting for the film's release, the trailer has only increased the anticipation. Prashanth R Vihari has composed music for Skylab and it is produced under the banners of Byte Features and Nithya Menen Company.

Updates

'Skylab' is set for a December 4 release

Directed by Vishvak Khanderao, Skylab also features Rahul Ramakrishna, Tulasi, Tanikella Bharani, Anusha, and Vishnu in pivotal roles. Aditya Javvadi has cranked the camera, while Ravi Teja Girijala has edited the project. The film is all set to be released on December 4. Meanwhile, Menen also has yet another big-budget project in her kitty titled Bheemla Nayak with Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati.