'Atrangi Re' review: Dhanush is darling; rest makes little sense

'Atrangi Re' will truly boggle up your mind!

Atrangi is a Hindi word, meaning "not usual" or someone with unique colors. Aanand L. Rai creates a pretty unique world with his latest offering, Atrangi Re. Only problem is, instead of giving us a "hatke" feel, things, characters, and the story gradually go into the track of absurd. AR Rahman's music and lead star Dhanush's performance are the only saviors. Here's our review.

Plot Forceful marriage brings Vishu and Rinku together

As seen in the trailer, Vishu (Dhanush) gets abducted and forcefully married to Rinku (Sara Ali Khan). An orphan, Rinku lives at her maternal grandmother's home in Bihar, has tried fleeing with her magician lover (Akshay Kumar) over 20 times, getting caught always. So, in order to save their honor, her family marries her off to the first person they see from outside Bihar.

Development Rinku struggles to choose either men in her life

Vishu is also engaged to marry elsewhere. Since neither of the two wants this marriage, Vishu and Rinku decide to part ways as soon as Kumar's character, Sajjad Ali Khan, comes to pick her up. Issue arises when they fall for each other. While Vishu can quickly (almost too fast) decide whom to pick, Rinku struggles to let go of either of the two.

Problem Things just stop making absolute sense in second half

If the premise was as simple as I mentioned here, it would have been a breezy romantic film. But Rai has gone "atrangi" with it, bringing in childhood trauma, mental health issues, and projections of love. And here, the script by Himanshu Sharma falters. Set on a great speed in the first half, things just stop making sense as we re-enter this world post-interval.

Comments Pro tip to watch: Completely go through suspension of disbelief

If you have gone through suspension of disbelief, completely, only then you might find the ridiculous elements "funny." This might be tad bit difficult to do in case of the "north-India supremacy" jokes though. But despite it all, if you do start watching the film, sit through it for an emotional (cathartic, if you will) ending. Now, let us come to the performances.

Performances AR Rahman spins real magic; Dhanush excellent in every frame

Be it helplessness upon getting forcefully married, hurt at seeing Rinku choose someone else, or emoting swag while drunk dancing, Dhanush's Vishu is excellent in every frame. Khan pulls off child-like innocence and Kumar is adequate in his short appearance. The first name to roll up post-movie is Rahman's and we totally agree. Scores are untouchable here. Verdict: The Disney+ Hotstar venture gets 3/5.