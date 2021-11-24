'Atrangi Re': Men double actress' age continue playing love interest

After dropping colorful character posters of the lead actors, makers released the trailer for Atrangi Re today. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar, the Hindi venture has been helmed by Aanand L. Rai. Touted to be an "atrangi story about the madness of love," the trailer is something of a mixed bag with its ups and downs. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Shot across Bihar, Agra, Madurai, and other Indian locations, the film was originally scheduled to be out during Valentine's Day, 2021. But COVID-19 played foul, pushing back its release. Once the second wave subsided and makers began booking theatrical launch dates, Atrangi Re producers opted for a digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. "OTT may simply be the medium of choice," Kumar had said.

Dhanush-Khan get forcefully married but 'magical' past holds her back

Dhanush's character is abducted and forcefully married to Khan in the trailer. While the exact reason is hard to tell, both are reluctant to stay together. Khan tells Dhanush she already has a lover (Kumar) who is a magician/performer. Interestingly, Kumar doesn't really seem in love with Khan. Chances are, he is duping her. The problem arises when Khan starts liking Dhanush as well.

Men double the actress' age continue to play love interest

When the film was announced, Rai had dismissed rumors about Atrangi Re being a love triangle story like his last venture Zero. But the trailer revealed Khan is romantically involved with both the male leads. No matter what the story has in store, a 54-year-old Kumar is playing a 26-year-old Khan's love interest. And this stems from the short shelf-life of actresses in Bollywood.

The premise of the film looks intriguing with the blend of magic in narration generating interest. Rai's directorial has been penned by National award-winning writer Himanshu Sharma. The music department is also gold with AR Rahman handling the sails. Backed by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films, the film will be out on December 24, just in time for Christmas.