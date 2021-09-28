Akshay Kumar's 'Atrangi Re' to become his second OTT outing?

Latest reports suggest 'Atrangi Re' is getting a direct-to-digital release

Ever since the Maharashtra government announced that cinema halls in the state would reopen from October, multiple studios rushed to book release dates for their films. However, no update came from the makers of Atrangi Re, which finished its shoot long back in March. And now its leading man, Akshay Kumar has hinted that it's because the movie might walk the direct-to-OTT release path.

Five Akshay Kumar-ventures received release dates but not 'Atrangi Re'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kumar discussed how five of his upcoming ventures--Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu--received their release dates recently but this Aanand L Rai-directorial did not make the cut. He said, "I haven't yet included [it] in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release."

Another report says the movie is coming to Netflix soon

The Khiladi of Bollywood noted: "Atrangi Re has a fantastic, never-heard-before subject and storyline. For me and [Rai], it is critical that the most suited platform is chosen for the film." "And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now," he concluded. Later, another report said the movie might be coming to Netflix soon.

Agreement not yet final but it could be finalized soon

Noting the film-release calendar is "packed with a new release every week," a source told Pinkvilla that makers of Atrangi Re have been discussing "different modes of release over the last few months" as it's "not exactly a big-ticket film." Although the agreement is still not final, the source close to the development added that the makers will soon lock Netflix down.

Rai-Kumar's other outing, 'Raksha Bandhan,' will release in theaters

Atrangi Re also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles. Rai has stated in the past that the film will not be a romantic triangle like his last outing, Zero. Apparently, it cannot be slotted in one genre. Rai's other outing with Kumar, Raksha Bandhan, will get a theatrical release on August 11 next year. Notably, Laxmii was Kumar's first OTT release.