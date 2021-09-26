'Bunty Aur Babli-2', 'Shamshera', 'Prithviraj', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' book release dates

Mark your calendars for YRF is releasing four major movies soon

Reacting quickly to the Maharashtra government's decision to reopen the cinema halls in the state from October 22, Bollywood filmmakers have been booking theatrical launch dates for their projects. And, Yash Raj Films was not behind. The production house announced the release dates for four upcoming biggies on Sunday. These include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Here are more details.

'Bunty Aur Babli' sequel will hit the screens in November

Coming up first is Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2. The much-awaited sequel to the 2005 romantic comedy will hit the big screen on November 19. This is the only major YRF release arriving this year. Next, Akshay Kumar and former Miss World and debutant Manushi Chillar will greet us on January 21, 2022, with Prithviraj.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will come in February, closely followed by 'Shamshera'

Thereafter, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be releasing on February 25. The social comedy will also star Shalini Pandey in the lead. Moving on, the studio will drop Ranbir Kapoor's much-talked-about period film Shamshera on March 18. While there is a serious dearth of promotional material on the Kapoor starrer, the Karan Malhotra directorial also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Before COVID-19 second wave, release dates were announced in February

To recall, Aditya Chopra-led YRF had released the theatrical launch dates for all of the above flicks back in February. Then, the list also included Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-led Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial later saw a theatrical release in March where it failed to make a mark. Other movies were postponed indefinitely by the banner due to the pandemic.

Booked and busy: Multiple biggies are hitting the theaters soon

YRF is hardly the only studio fixing dates for its releases. Earlier, Rohit Shetty announced that his cop drama Sooryavanshi (starring Kumar and Katrina Kaif) will be dropping on the big screen this Diwali. Singh's biography on Kapil Dev, 83, will be released on Christmas, closely followed by Shahid Kapoor's cricket drama Jersey on December 31. Laal Singh Chaddha got postponed today to February.