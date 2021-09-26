'Laal Singh Chaddha' vacates Christmas release slot, '83' moves in
Aamir Khan Productions announced Sunday the highly anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha will not be releasing in its scheduled Christmas 2021 slot. Instead, the Aamir Khan starrer will release on Valentine's Day 2022. This doesn't mean box office will simmer down this year as Ranveer Singh announced his sports flick 83 will grace the big screen on December 25. Interestingly, both announcements came minutes apart.
You will have to wait till February for Mr. Perfectionist
Makers noted the delay was because of the pandemic
Taking to social media, makers thanked the Maharashtra administration for deciding to reopen cinema halls from October 22. But, they mentioned, "Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas." Separately, Singh announced, "It's time... 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam (sic)."
Singh's announcement came with another glimpse of his Kapil Dev-avatar
Christmas is booked to the 'T' with big releases
Khan might have skipped severe competition by vacating the release slot this December. This is because several big movies are releasing during that period. Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise is also coming out on Christmas with Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest Spider-Man flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home arriving on December 17. Now with 83 joining the game, this year's end is going to be lit!
Shahid Kapoor's cricket drama 'Jersey' is releasing on December 31
Not wasting any time since Uddhav Thackeray's announcement regarding the reopening of theaters, Shahid Kapoor also booked a release slot for his next, Jersey. The Hindi adaptation of the Telugu movie of the same name will come out on December 31, said the Haider actor. Moreover, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap is also likely to be a December release.
'Laal Singh Chaddha' will find opponents in two YRF movies
Now that the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump is releasing next year, let's look at its opponents. Yash Raj Films announced the release dates for its upcoming projects Sunday and Akshay Kumar-led Prithviraj will hit the theaters on January 21. Another YRF movie coming out around Valentine's Day is Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar (February 25). Meanwhile, Kumar's Sooryavanshi will greet us on Diwali this year.