Ex-'Indian Idol' contestant, two-time taekwondo gold medalist arrested in Delhi

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 06:49 pm

Suraj Bahadur is a former 'Indian Idol' contestant and Delhi University graduate

A two-time taekwondo gold medalist, who had participated in Indian Idol season four, has been arrested for snatching and robbery in the national capital, police said recently. Reportedly, the accused, identified as Suraj Bahadur aka Fighter, is a resident of Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Delhi. Police said Bahadur is allegedly involved in over 30 criminal cases registered at various police stations across the region.

Details

How did the man get caught for robbery, snatching?

On September 22, a team of police, while on patrolling duty in Moti Nagar, intercepted a "suspicious" person riding a scooter, which was found to be stolen. Upon searching, they recovered a country-made pistol with one live cartridge. Later, on being interrogated, the person in question (Bahadur) confessed to having been involved in over 100 cases of snatching and robbery with two other associates.

Recovery

Over 50 mobile phones were recovered from his possession

Over 50 mobile phones, and five two-wheelers were also recovered from Bahadur's possession. According to DCP (West) Urvija Goel, Suraj was involved in a robbery case of 2.5kg gold in North Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area. "Suraj confessed that he was involved in over 100 snatching cases in different parts of the city, mostly in the west outer, central and the north," Goel said.

Information

He needed money to maintain his lifestyle, said police

Reports reveal that Bahadur has completed his graduation from the prestigious Delhi University. He is a two-time national-level gold medal winner in taekwondo. According to police, in 2008, Bahadur took part in the popular singing reality show Indian Idol Season 4 where he was among the top 50 contestants. Police said he needed money to maintain his lifestyle ever since participating on Indian Idol.

Information

He loves branded clothes and expensive cars, said an officer

"He told us he left sports and singing as he could not earn much and decided to commit crimes. He loves branded clothes and expensive cars. He wanted to buy these things for himself and joined local gangs," said the officer.

Theft

The perpetrator is a graduate of Aurobindo College

The 28-year-old Aurobindo College graduate has a long criminal record. Cops said that Ranhola police station has identified him as a bad character. Before this he was nabbed in 2014 for stealing 32 premium devices from a mobile showroom in West Delhi. Three years later, he and his gang carried out vehicle thefts. Cops added that they attacked people almost everyday and rob them.