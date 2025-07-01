'Cowboy Carter' ain't country: Singer slams Beyoncé's album

Country music artist Gavin Adcock has publicly criticized Beyoncé 's Cowboy Carter, claiming it doesn't qualify as country music. The controversy began when Adcock expressed his displeasure during a live performance, saying, "That sh*t ain't country music and it ain't ever been country music and it ain't gonna be country music." His comments were in response to the album's success on the Apple Music country charts.

Explanation Adcock clarified his comments Following the backlash, Adcock took to social media to clarify his comments. He stated, "When I was a little kid, my mama was blasting some Beyoncé in the car. I've heard a ton of Beyoncé songs and I actually remember her Super Bowl Halftime Show being pretty kick-ass back in the day." However, he added that he doesn't think her album should be classified as country music.

Beyoncé's experience What birthed 'Cowboy Carter' Beyoncé had previously revealed that Cowboy Carter was inspired by her own experience of not feeling welcomed in the country music world. She said, "It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed... and it was very clear that I wasn't." This sentiment likely stemmed from her 2016 performance of Daddy Lessons at the Country Music Association Awards with the then-Dixie Chicks. She was widely bashed for this act.