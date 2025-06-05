What's the story

Mrunal Panchal, a 26-year-old beauty content creator and entrepreneur, has been named the most followed woman influencer-founder in India by the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List.

With over 5.5 million followers on Instagram, she tops the list of women entrepreneurs who have built influential digital brands across various sectors, including beauty and fashion.

The list was released by Candere and Hurun India on Wednesday.