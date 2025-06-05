Who is Mrunal Panchal? Indian influencer-founder who topped Hurun list
What's the story
Mrunal Panchal, a 26-year-old beauty content creator and entrepreneur, has been named the most followed woman influencer-founder in India by the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List.
With over 5.5 million followers on Instagram, she tops the list of women entrepreneurs who have built influential digital brands across various sectors, including beauty and fashion.
The list was released by Candere and Hurun India on Wednesday.
Career transition
Panchal's journey: From influencer to entrepreneur
Panchal, popularly known as Mrunu online, has successfully transitioned from being an influencer to an entrepreneur. In November 2024, she launched her own beauty brand, Mrucha Beauty.
The brand is rooted in bold individuality and inclusivity and has reportedly achieved sales of ₹2 crore within five months of its launch.
Her products, especially the vivid lipsticks, have resonated with Gen Z consumers who value self-expression and diversity.
Industry influence
Panchal's brand has a community focus
Panchal's journey from making viral makeup reels to founding a successful beauty brand is a testament to her influence in the industry. Her brand, Mrucha Beauty, is not just about cosmetics but also about creating a community.
Sanjay Raghuraman, Managing Director of Candere, emphasized that the list celebrates women who are "reshaping India's economic and cultural narrative" with purpose and perseverance.
Additional honorees
Other notable women on the list
The list also features other notable women such as Diipa Khosla (35), founder of inde wild, a skincare brand that combines Ayurvedic principles with modern formulations.
Diksha Arora, an interview coach and entrepreneur; and Dolly Jain, a celebrated saree draping expert and stylist are also on the list.
Interestingly, actor Shraddha Kapoor is also among the 97 women mentioned, for leading the celebrity investor category with 94.1 million followers on Instagram.