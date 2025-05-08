What's the story

How many times has your mother chided you for not putting things back where they belong?

Let's admit it, we've all ignored those warnings as kids, until it finally escalated.

In one such case, a Delhi mom had enough and decided to outsource the scolding—to artificial intelligence.

A recent Reddit post features a mother who used ChatGPT to draft a message reprimanding her child for not returning the water bottle to its place after use.