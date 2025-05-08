Why yell? This mom let ChatGPT do the scolding
What's the story
How many times has your mother chided you for not putting things back where they belong?
Let's admit it, we've all ignored those warnings as kids, until it finally escalated.
In one such case, a Delhi mom had enough and decided to outsource the scolding—to artificial intelligence.
A recent Reddit post features a mother who used ChatGPT to draft a message reprimanding her child for not returning the water bottle to its place after use.
Text
How was it known that the scolding was AI-generated?
How did the child realize the textual scolding was a result of AI?
The text started normally: "Tumne phirse paani ki bottle bhar kar fridge mein nahi rakhi? Kitni baar kaha hai ki jab bhi paani piyo, uske baad bottle bhar kar wapas fridge mein rakho. Itni laparwahi theek nahi hai. Zimmedaari seekho (How many times do I have to ask you to fill up the water bottle if you drink from it?)."
However, the last line gave her away.
Online reaction
'Wonder what had been the prompt Aunty ji used'
"Want a softer or stricter version?" The last line proved that ChatGPT had been used.
The post went viral on Reddit in no time. Most users found the story hilarious.
"So next time you think you're safe because your mom isn't tech-friendly, remember - once they figure it out, they run with it!" one said.
Another read, "So cute, wonder what had been the prompt Aunty ji used for this msg."
Did you expect getting schooled by AI one day?