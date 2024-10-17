Summarize Simplifying... In short Rumors are swirling about the potential cast of 'Dhoom 4'. Kiara Advani and Sharvari, not Shraddha Kapoor, might join Ranbir Kapoor, with one possibly playing a cop and the other a villain.

Meanwhile, South Indian superstar Suriya is being considered for the antagonist role.

'Dhoom 4' might star Kiara Advani, Sharvari

'Dhoom 4': Not Shraddha, but Kiara-Sharvari might join Ranbir Kapoor

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:01 pm Oct 17, 202406:01 pm

What's the story In a new development, actors Kiara Advani and Sharvari are reportedly being eyed for leading roles in the much-awaited film Dhoom 4. The news comes as a surprise as earlier reports hinted at a possible reunion of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the fourth installment of the popular franchise. The speculation was sparked by a Reddit thread that suggested Advani and Sharvari might star alongside the Animal star.

Potential roles for Advani and Sharvari in 'Dhoom 4'

The Reddit thread also hinted that one of the actors could play a cop while the other could be the villain in Dhoom 4. However, these speculations have not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers. The possible casting of Advani and Sharvari has divided fans, with some even expressing disappointment over Advani's possible inclusion in the film. "Sharvari is fine but I'm getting mighty bored of Kiara now..." wrote one user.

South star Suriya in talks for 'Dhoom 4' antagonist role

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that South Indian superstar Suriya is being eyed for the role of the antagonist in Dhoom 4. The makers are reportedly keen on casting him in this iconic villainous role, following the legacy of John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan who played memorable antagonists in previous installments of the franchise. Suriya's versatility and willingness to opt for challenging roles make him a strong contender for this exciting opportunity.

Advani and Sharvari's current projects amid 'Dhoom 4' rumors

In the midst of these rumors, both Advani and Sharvari are busy with other projects. Sharvari is shooting YRF's spy-universe project Alpha with Alia Bhatt, while Advani will be seen with Ranveer Singh in Don 3. These ongoing commitments add another layer of intrigue to the unconfirmed reports about their potential involvement in Dhoom 4.