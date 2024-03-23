Next Article

'Toxic's makers have issued a statement about the film's casting

'Toxic' makers respond to Kareena, Shruti, Kiara casting buzz

By Tanvi Gupta 06:54 pm Mar 23, 202406:54 pm

What's the story The production houses behind the highly-anticipated Kannada film Toxic—headlined by Yash—have publicly urged fans and the media to refrain from spreading "unconfirmed rumors" about the movie's casting. This plea comes in the wake of a wave of theories about the film's cast, which suggested that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shruti Haasan had joined the cast. "At this point, we would request everyone to refrain from speculation," a joint statement by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations read.

Statement

'Casting process for the film is nearing completion...'

The team stated, "The casting process for the film is nearing completion, and we are thrilled to have the team we have onboard." "As we gear up to bring this story to life, we request everyone to wait for the official announcements," they added. A few days ago, a report claimed that Haasan has joined the cast; meanwhile, Kapoor Khan hinted at joining a South project, and Advani's name also popped up.

Hints

Haasan's involvement: Hints were included in teaser

The news of Haasan joining Toxic followed the release of a teaser in December. Clocking in at one minute and 17 seconds, the clip stirred excitement. However, a particular detail that truly caught the audience's attention was the title track featured in the teaser. They were quick to notice that the voice behind the track belonged to Haasan. With this, reports of Haasan's involvement seamlessly fit together like puzzle pieces.

Kapoor Khan's words

Earlier, Kapoor Khan hinted at 'big' Kannada debut

Earlier, speculation arose linking Kapoor Khan to the cast of Toxic after she dropped a hint during interaction with fans. She mentioned, "I might be doing a very big South film..." She further added, "It's like, all pan-India so I don't know where I'll be shooting, but I'm excited for all my fans to know that it's going to be the first time that I will be doing this."

About the projects

Meanwhile, 'Toxic' is set for 2025 release

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a joint venture by Venkat K Narayan and Yash's Monster Mind Creations and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, 2025, reportedly. This film will be Yash's 19th cinematic venture. The KGF star previously released a short video giving fans a glimpse into his character in the next film, where he is seen with a pot belly, donning a retro hat, and wielding a machine gun.