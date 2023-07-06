Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' crosses Rs. 50 crore mark

Written by Aikantik Bag July 06, 2023 | 10:25 am 1 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection

Satyaprem Ki Katha seems to be the redemption film for Kartik Aaryan at the box office. The film has sailed past the Rs. 50 crore mark and the upcoming weekend will be crucial to see how its collection grows by folds. Aaryan and Kiara Advani's jodi has been loved by viewers in the past and the same has been proved again.

Crucial weekend ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial earned Rs. 3.95 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 50.71 crore. However, the film opened to mixed reviews. The cast also includes Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Anuradha Patel, and Maira Doshi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

