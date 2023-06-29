Entertainment

OTT: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's 'Blind' trailer is here

June 29, 2023

'Blind' trailer is out

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Blind is finally getting a release! For the longest time, the film was stuck as there was an issue in the OTT deal. Now, the Sujoy Ghosh-bankrolled project is set to premiere on the OTT platform JioCinema. The film is slated for July 7 release. The makers of the upcoming thriller released a trailer on Thursday.

Return of Kapoor Ahuja in movies

As per the trailer, the film looks promising as it will mark Kapoor Ahuja's first film after the pandemic. The Neerja actor's last release was The Zoya Factor. The upcoming thriller stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. The project is helmed by Shome Makhija. Kapoor Ahuja is set to don the role of a blind police officer.

