Chanchal Chowdhury's 'Hawa' OTT release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag June 29, 2023 | 04:40 pm 1 min read

'Hawa' to release on SonyLIV

Chanchal Chowdhury starrer Hawa took the world by storm in 2022. The breakthrough Bangladeshi film became a huge hit in the Indian subcontinent with houseful screenings in Kolkata. The film was Bangladesh's official entry for Academy Awards 2023 and was shortlisted too. Now, the much-awaited film is getting an OTT release. It will premiere on SonyLIV on July 7.

Story and cast of the film

Chowdhury is a household name among cine-lovers. His recent work Karagar established him as one of the finest actors in the subcontinent. Hawa is directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon. The story revolves around a fisherman group who finds a mysterious girl during fishing at Cox's Bazar. The story is based on a local fairytale. The cast includes Nazifa Tushi and Sumon Anowar, among others.

