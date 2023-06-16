Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag June 16, 2023 | 11:11 am 1 min read

HBO's new series The Idol has received a lot of flak. The series got negative reviews from critics and media reports suggested that "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood," will not return for its second season. Now, the streamer's representative has quashed this claim and emphasized that no decision has been made yet. Interestingly, the series premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

HBO's tweet and more about the series

HBO PR tweeted, "It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined." The series is co-created by Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson. The cast includes Lily-Rose Depp, Tesfaye, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, and BLACKPINK Jennie, among others. A new episode premieres every Sunday at 9:00pm ET/PT.

