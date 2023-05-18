Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Meet the team behind Mrunal Thakur's debut look

Mrunal Thakur opted for a black jacket and pant by Delhi-based designer Dhruv Kapoor (Picture Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

The red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival is becoming a witness to some of the glitzy fashion trends. From BLACKPINK's Rose in an ebony gown for Saint Laurent to Naomi Campbell shimmering it down in a sequinned drape, the best of fashion is being put on display. But it's Mrunal Thakur's debut look that caught the eyes; meet her team.

Why does this story matter?

Thakur made her debut at the Festival de Cannes on Wednesday. She is among the slew of Indian actors who are attending the event for the very first time.

With Sara Ali Khan making her debut on Tuesday in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga, Thakur also left no stone unturned in leaving a lasting impression with her debut look on the red carpet.

Thakur's sequinned-lacy looks oozed glamor

Thakur walked the red carpet in an all-black ensemble. That pantsuit look comprised a heavily sequinned blingy jacket paired with a swimsuit and lacy pants. She went minimum with the accessories by opting for statement earrings. To complete her sultry look, she styled her hair in soft curls, adding thick layers of kohl, and finishing the lips in a nude shade.

The fashion designer behind the blingy jacket and lacy pants

The oversized jacket that Thakur wore, along with the lacy pants which together gave an impression of a pantsuit, was designed by Dhruv Kapoor. The 35-year-old Delhi-based designer has a unique sense of design that reflects upon "originality and freedom." Kapoor made India proud with his fall/winter collection at Milan Fashion Week 2023, earlier this year in January.

A fusion of Indian and French designs

Instead of a corset, Thakur opted to wear a black swimsuit by Studio Verandah, a travel brand founded by Anjali Patel Mehta. The inspiration behind Verandah's collections are travel driven. As for footwear, Thakur rocked a pair of French brand Christian Louboutin's stilettos. She was styled by Rahul Vijay while Shraddha Mishra did the hair and make-up for her.