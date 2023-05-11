Entertainment

'Custody' to 'Love Again': Theatrical releases set for this week

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 11, 2023, 11:53 am 2 min read

Naga Chaitanya-led 'Custody' is one of the most awaited releases of May 2023

The month of May is going to be an exciting month for all cine lovers with a number of movies and series releasing in the coming days. But as Friday approaches, theaters are getting ready for the release of not one or two films, but many. Take a look at movies which will be released in cinema halls this Friday.

'Love Again'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is already receiving praise for her performance in Citadel. Now the actor is ready to entertain the audience with another project titled Love Again, a film that will be released on Friday. Also starring Sam Heughan, it was released last week in the US but failed to perform at the box office. It is now eyeing its Indian release.

'Custody'

All the Naga Chaitanya fans out there, get ready to watch him in action as the actor's upcoming film Custody will be released this Friday. Chaitanya will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in the movie directed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The movie will also feature actors Priyamani, Keerthy Suresh, Sarath Kumar, and Arvind Swamy in important roles.

'Chatrapathi'

Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda's Bollywood debut film, Chatrapathi, is also gearing up for its release. The high-octane actioner, co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, is a remake of filmmaker SS Rajamauli's 2005 film by the same title. Originally made in Telugu, the film starred Prabhas in the lead while its official Hindi remake will feature Bellamkonda as the protagonist. Chatrapathi will be released in multiple languages.

'IB71'

Starring Anupam Kher and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, IB71 will be released in cinema halls on Friday. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the espionage thriller is based on the Indian Intelligence Bureau (IB) and its unknown heroes. Per Jammwal, the story will show how IB's intel helped the Indian armed forces to get an advantage in a war.