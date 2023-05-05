Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Prabhas gave me confidence for 'Chatrapathi,' says Sreenivas Bellamkonda

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 05, 2023, 12:40 pm 3 min read

'Chatrapathi' will be released in the theaters on May 12 (Picture credit: Instagram/@sreenivasbellamkonda)

Telugu star Sreenivas Bellamkonda is set to mark his Bollywood debut with VV Vinayak's Chatrapathi. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2005 Telugu movie of the same title which was helmed by SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas in the lead. Ahead of its release on May 12, Bellamkonda spoke exclusively to NewsBytes about the advice he received from Prabhas for the remake.

'Chatrapathi' was a success. Do you feel pressure while performing?

I was in seventh grade when Chatrapathi was released in 2005. The film created euphoria for me. Of course, it was challenging but we're coming with Chatrapathi after 18 years since the original's release. It's going to be a fresh movie. We've taken only the consent but the action has been designed in a way that is relevant to today's time.

Did you receive any compliments from Rajamouli and Prabhas?

Rajamouli came to the opening ceremony. I told him that since he introduced Telugu cinema to the world, this (Chatrapathi) is a small tribute to him from our side. Prabhas has seen my previous films. When I met him, he had complete trust in me for doing the movie. He gave me confidence saying that I'm capable of pulling off this role.

Did you go through any special training for speaking Hindi?

I can read and write in Hindi since I had it as my second language in school. But I have trouble communicating in the language since I'm not used to it. I did a workshop to prepare my dialogues for the film. I can speak the film's dialogues even in sleep but when it comes to conversing in Hindi, I'm not very fluent.

How excited are you for your Hindi debut?

Chatrapathi happened because of the love I received from the Indian audience. The Hindi dubbed version of my Telugu films has millions of views on satellite and torrents. It's purely the audience's and God's blessing that got me here. The only way to thank your audience is by giving them a great experience through films, and Chatrapathi is that for me.

Why have some pan-Indian films, sometimes led by biggies, failed?

There are only two kinds of genres of films across the world. It is either a good film or a bad film. If you have made a good movie, it should work with the audience. Speaking of Chatrapathi, I have great content in hand. It has high-octane action as well as mother-son drama. I'm hopeful it will click with the audience.