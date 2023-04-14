Entertainment

Box office: 'Dasara' loses grip; collections likely to dip further

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 14, 2023, 10:59 am 1 min read

'Dasara' box office collections witness slight dip

Natural Star Nani has been a bankable star in Telugu films. His latest release Dasara was in the buzz even before release and opened to impressive numbers. However, its collections have been disappointing this week, and the buzz is seemingly not helping this critically-acclaimed film. It has performed well in the international market. In the domestic market, it is pitted against Ravi Teja's Ravanasura.

Struggling for steady run at box office

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the Srikanth Odela directorial raked in Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, the film minted Rs. 77.33 crore in the domestic market. Meanwhile, the Nani starrer crossed the Rs. 110 crore mark worldwide recently. The cast also includes Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shamna Kasim, among others. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

'Dasara' struggling to collect Rs. 100cr in domestic market