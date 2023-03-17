Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan to play antagonist in 'NTR 30'

Saif Ali Khan to play antagonist in 'NTR 30'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 17, 2023, 11:31 am 1 min read

Saif Ali Khan has been roped in for 'NTR 30'

Pan-India films are the leading trend in Indian cinema these days. Bollywood and South Indian stars are collaborating on screen and they have proved to be successful at the box office. As per recent reports, Saif Ali Khan has been roped in as the antagonist in NTR 30 and this development comes days after Janhvi Kapoor was cast opposite Jr. NTR.

The film will go on floors later this month

The makers will make a formal announcement soon. Ever since RRR, Jr. NTR is on a new high and his upcoming film is an anticipated one. The project is helmed by Koratala Siva and is slated to release on April 5, 2024. Reports suggest makers are planning to launch the movie on March 23 and the shooting is slated to start on March 30.

Twitter Post