Telugu filmmaker Sagar is no more

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 02, 2023, 02:16 pm 2 min read

Telugu director Sagar was 70 years old at the time of his death

Veteran Telugu filmmaker Sagar also known as Vidyasagar Reddy, passed away at the age of 70. According to reports, he breathed his last at his Chennai residence in the wee hours of Thursday. The late director was suffering from age-related health issues. The news of his demise has sent a shock wave in Telugu cinema with industry stalwarts condoling his death.

Cause of death and last rites

As per media reports, Sagar was suffering from prolonged age-related issues. He succumbed to it on Thursday. Reports have further said that the last rites for the veteran filmmaker will be held in Chennai on Thursday evening (February 2). Apart from Sagar's family members, a number of celebrities from the Telugu film industry are expected to be present for the funeral.

Early life and career of Sagar

Sagar was born in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He later went to Chennai to complete his education. He began his filming career with Rakasi Loya in the year 1983. From then on, he went on to deliver more than 35 films in his career including Stuvartupuram Dongalu, which is considered to be a breakout film of his career.

Notable works of Sagar

Though Stuvartupuram Dongalu was Sagar's career-best film, he helmed several other notable projects such as Daadi, Public Rowdy, Amma Donga, Nakshatra Poratam, Bharatsimham, Aalu Magalu, Amma Naa Kodalaa, Jagadeka Veerudu, Ramasakkanodu, and Action No. 1, among many others. The late filmmaker was known for making action films that starred actors such as Krishna Ghattamaneni, Bhanu Chander, Arun Pandian, Suman, Vinod, and others.

Sreenu Vaitla condoled Sagar's death

Filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla was one of the many from Tollywood who paid their respects to Sagar. "It is extremely painful to know that my guru Sagar garu is no more. He took care of all his assistants very affectionately and taught many valuable things. He was a great support for all of us. You will be remembered forever sir Om Shanthi (sic)," he tweeted.

