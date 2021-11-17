Chennai to receive heavy rains as red alert issued

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 17, 2021, 07:24 pm

Heavy rainfall is likely in Chennai and neighboring districts.

Chennai will likely witness a spell of heavy rainfall from Wednesday night due to a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal. The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued a red alert in the city and the neighboring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet for Thursday. The rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places in the said districts. Here are more details.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The alert means that Chennai's weather woes are not over just yet. The city is still grappling with the devastating impact of the downpour over the past couple of weeks. In fact, Tamil Nadu recorded more than 50% excess rainfall compared to the average between October 1 and November 10. Over a dozen people have died in rain-related incidents across the state.

Details

Up to 20 cm rainfall expected

A red alert means extremely heavy rainfall up to 20 centimeter or more is expected in day. Further, wind speed will reach 40 kmph or 50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph in the coming two days. Weather officials said the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal persists and may move toward South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coasts on Thursday.

Measures

Chennai civic body ups preparedness

The Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified rain preparedness and monitoring efforts in view of the forecast. A total of 684 motor pumps have been put into use and boats have been placed in sensitive areas, according to the civic body. It is also carrying out cleaning and desilting of all the water drains in the city.

Information

Panel submits report to CM Stalin

Meanwhile, a panel of Ministers headed by the state Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy has submitted its report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The CM has since announced compensation for farmers and allocated Rs. 300 crore for restoration of roads, drains, and other infrastructure.

Advisory

Advisory issued for fishermen

Separately, fishermen have been advised not to venture into west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal, along the coast of North Tamil Nadu, from Thursday, Dr. S Balachandran of Chennai weather department said. Besides Chennai and the aforementioned districts, heavy rainfall is also expected at Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, and Tenkasi on Thursday.